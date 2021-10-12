Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval features on new tribute LP to Psychic Ills’ Tres Warren (hear “I’ll Walk With You”)

Psychic Ills vocalist and guitarist Tres Warren passed away at the age of 41 last year. Bereft, co-founder, bassist and vocalist Elizabeth Hart reached out to the other musicians who played on the Ills' most recent album, 2016's Inner Journey Out. Adam Amram, Jon Catfish DeLorme and Brent Cordero joined her for a tribute album, Songs for Tres, which is due out digitally on November 5 via Sacred Bones, with vinyl to follow in 2022. "This album was made out of love and a commitment to honor our dear friend and bandmate," they say, and physical proceeds from sales will be donated to RAICES.

Hart co-produced Songs for Tres with longtime Psychic Ills sound engineer Iván Diaz Mathé, and it features five original songs and four covers -- Dennis Wilson's "Rainbows," Fleetwood Mac's "Station Man," Blaze Foley's "Clay Pigeons," and Powell St. John's "Right Track Now" -- chosen because of their connections to Warren. See the full tracklist below.

The first single is the heartbreakingly beautiful "I'll Walk With You," which Hart wrote on the day Warren passed away. It also features vocals from Hope Sandoval of Mazzy Star, who previously sang on "I Don't Mind" from Inner Journey Out. Hear it below.

Songs for Tres Tracklist

1. Elizabeth Hart, Jon Catfish DeLorme, Adam Amram, Brent Cordero - Rainbows

2. Elizabeth Hart feat. Hope Sandoval - I’ll Walk with You

3. Jon Catfish DeLorme - Wonderful Feeling

4. Elizabeth Hart, Jon Catfish DeLorme, Adam Amram, Brent Cordero - Clay Pigeons

5. Elizabeth Hart - Home

6. Elizabeth Hart, Jon Catfish DeLorme, Adam Amram, Brent Cordero - Station Man

7. Elizabeth Hart, Jon Catfish DeLorme, Adam Amram, Brent Cordero - Right Track Now

8. Brent Cordero - Whole Lotta Peace of Mind

9. Elizabeth Hart - Walk Around

10. Adam Amram - Into the Sea