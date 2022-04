Tickets for We Are All MC5 show, featuring MC5 founder Wayne Kramer, at Warsaw go on BrooklynVegan presale today at 10 AM. Use password HEAVYLIFTING.

Our presale runs through Friday, March 11 at 10 AM which is when tickets go on sale to the general public. The We Are All MC5 lineup for this tour is Wayne Kramer, singer Brad Brooks, Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), Vicki Randall and Stevie Salas. All tour dates are here.