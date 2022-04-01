Mclusky announce ‘Mclusky Do Dallas’ North American 20th anniversary tour

Welsh post-hardcore greats Mclusky have done a few brief reunions over the years, but they haven't done a proper tour or played North America since their 2005 breakup, so it's very exciting news that they've just announced a North American tour that will find them performing their classic 2002 sophomore album Mclusky Do Dallas, which turns 20 today. "well. look at this - north? AMERICA? you’re kidding. no. i am not ‘kidding,'" Andrew "Falco" Falkous writes. The tour kicks off in LA on September 16, wraps up in DC on December 16, and hits tons of other US and Canadian cities in between. You would think they would "do" Dallas on this trek, but nope.

NYC gets a show on December 1 at Warsaw, and tickets for that show go on sale today (4/1) at noon. All dates are listed below.