Mclusky postpone remaining North American dates due to Andy Falkous’ ear issues

Mclusky were set to start the second leg of their North American tour on Sunday in Oakland, but the dates have now been postponed as frontman Andy Falkous deals with a variety of chronic ear issues.

"hey guys - i'm afraid we're going to have to postpone - until further notice - our US shows - and give serious consideration to our Australian dates in january," Falkous wrote in a statement. "following an innocuous, fun rehearsal three weeks ago - during which, as usual, i wore ear protection - i've been plagued by various ear issues, tinnitus and apparent hyperacusis amongst them, and am totally unable to perform, barely able to exist in the world as we speak (the idea of getting onto a flight is particularly fucking terrifying, and i'm not just talking about the vegetarian meal options). i have taken advice from ENT doctors, audiologists and my GP and have spent more money than i've ever spent on anything before trying to fix this issue but so far, no dice."

Falkous says that the band want to reschedule as soon as possible. "i feel particularly bad for anyone coming to the oakland date - i'm not accustomed to cancelling to any shows at all, let alone one twice. when we make it back i'll make everyone a fucking cake or something."

"The best chance we have of doing this - and doing this properly - again is for me to take the time to rest up and get as better as I can," Falkous continues. "believe me, this is not a decision which has been taken lightly - the financial fallout of this for us and me in particular is devastating, which coupled with the unlikelihood of being able to make a living doing the only thing i can do is so terrifying that i can't even think of a joke to end this pretty long sentence. costs still need to be met, unfortunately, so i may be having a bit of a merch/poster/equipment sale soon, mostly to benefit our crew, so please, if you're able, stay tuned for that. i was happy to say that we had been planning an album for next year (we had songs and a title AND EVERYTHING) but now, of course, that's on hold - though not cancelled, fuck that, we're going to do this thing, and do it right."

Mclusky's tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Mclusky Do Dallas, was scheduled to hit Brooklyn on December 1. Read Falkous' full statement below.