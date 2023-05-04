MDC headlining Urban Waste’s Wastefest in Tompkins Square Park with Deathcycle, Ache & more

NYHC vets Urban Waste are throwing their third annual Wastefest in Tompkins Square Park on June 11, and Portland-via-Austin legends MDC are coming in to headline it. The lineup's also got Deathcycle, Ache, Action Park, Sewage, and The Stress. Things kick off at 2 PM.

Also coming up in Tompkins Square Park this month: Soul Glo, Compa, T.A.Z., Persona, and No Knock.

Watch a video of Urban Waste in Tompkins Square Park last summer: