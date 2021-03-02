Mdou Moctar announce first album for Matador, share “Tala Tannam”

Tuareg guitar great Mdou Moctar, who signed to Matador last year, have announced their first album for the label, Afrique Victime, which will be out May 21. Bassist Mikey Coltun produced the record which was made on tour with the band in 2019, a mix of studio time, recordings in apartments and rehearsal spaces, and field recordings.

The album includes last year's "Chismiten" and the new single is "Tala Tannam," which features some gentle guitar fireworks. “Tala Tannam means your tears,” says Mdou. “It is another love song of which I’m very fond.”

“While the song talks about love, we wanted to show the love between friendships and the love of Niger,” Coltun says, speaking of the video for the song. “The video includes friends and family — in the Tuareg community in villages around Niamey as well as Hausa people from villages in the Dosso region.”

Watch the video below.

Tracklist:

1. Chismiten

2. Taliat

3. Ya Habibti

4. Tala Tannam

5. Untitled

6. Asdikte Akal

7. Layla

8. Afrique Victime

9. Bismilahi Atagah