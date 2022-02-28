Mdou Moctar & Bartees Strange played BAM’s Spring Series (pics, setlist)

Tuareg guitar great Mdou Moctar and his band brought their tour supporting last year's Afrique Victime to Brooklyn on Friday night at BAM's Howard Gilman Opera House. The first half of their set found the band in stripped-down mode, with Souleymane Ibrahim playing the djembe, and Mdou on acoustic guitar, before taking things electric in the second half.

Bartees Strange opened the show and played two new songs: “Heavy Heart,” which is getting released as a single on Tuesday (3/1), and “Hold The Line.”

Friday's show was the kickoff of BAM's Spring Series, and curator Hanif Abdurraqib came out to say a few words before the music started. Pictures from the whole night by Ellen Qbertplaya are below.

This was the second date of Mdou Moctar's 2022 tour, which hits Athens, GA tonight for the first show of a two-week run with Parquet Courts. All dates are listed below.

Mdou Moctar also just released a deluxe digital edition of Afrique Victime, which comes with nine previously unreleased songs. Listen to that below.

MDOU MOCTAR -2022 TOUR DATES

Monday, February 28 Georgia Theatre, Atlanta GA %

Wednesday, March 2 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta GA %

Thursday, March 3 Saturn, Birmingham AL %

Friday, March 4 Cannery Ballroom, Nashville TN %

Saturday, March 5 The Pageant, St. Louis MO %

Monday, March 7 Liberty Hall, Lawrence KS %

Tuesday, March 8 The Waiting Room, Omaha NE %

Thursday, March 10 First Avenue, Minneapolis MN %

Friday, March 11 Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee WI %

Saturday, March 12 The Riviera Theatre, Chicago IL %

Sunday, March 13 MOCAD, Detroit MI %

Tuesday, March 15 Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale PA %

Wednesday, March 16 Agora Theatre, Cleveland OH %

Thursday, March 17 Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto ON %

Friday, March 18 Corona Theatre, Montreal QC %

Saturday, March 19 Northern VT State, Lyndon VT

Sunday, March 20 Higher Ground, Burlington VT ^

Monday, March 21 Colony, Woodstock NY ^

Tuesday, March 22 9:30 Club, Washington DC ^

Thursday, March 24 The Ramkat, Winston Salem NC ^

Friday, March 25 Big Ears Festival, Knoxville TN

Friday, April 1st Het Bos, Antwerpen [BE]

Saturday, April 2nd AB-club, Brussels [BE]

Sunday, April 3rd Bumann, Köln [DE]

Monday, April 4th Paradiso, Amsterdam [NL]

Tuesday, April 5th Effenaar, Eindhoven [NL]

Wednesday, April 6th, Komedia, Brighton [UK]

Thursday, April 7th Hare & Hounds, Birmingham [UK]

Friday, April 8th The Sugar Club, Dublin [IE]

Saturday, April 9th Ulster Sports Club, Belfast [UK]

Sunday, April 10th Drygate, Glasgow [UK]

Monday, April 11th The Brudenell Social Club, Leeds [UK]

Tuesday, April 12th YES, Manchester [UK]

Thursday, April 14th EartH Theatre, London [UK] (venue change)

Friday, April 15th : La cave aux Poètes, Roubaix/Lille [FR]

Saturday, April 16th Le Hasard Ludique, Paris [FR]

Sunday, April 17th Doornroosje, Nijmegen [NL]

Monday, April 18th Molotow – Hamburg [DE]

Tuesday, April 19th Alice, Copenhagen [DK]

Wednesday, April 20th Nefertiti, Gothenburg [SE]

Thursday, April 21st Blaa, Oslo [NO]

Friday, April 22nd, Fasching, Stockholm [SE]

Saturday, April 23rd Plan B, Malmö [SE]

Sunday, April 24th Frannz Club, Berlin [DE]

Monday, April 25th UT Connewitz, Leipzig [DE]

Tuesday, April 26th Meetfactory, Prague [CZ]

Wednesday, April 27th Kapu, Linz [AU]

Thursday, April 28th Rote Fabrik, Zurich [CH]

Sunday, May 1st De Post, Oostende [BE]

Thursday, July 14 Pori Jazz Festival, Pori FI

Saturday, August 6 Off Festival, Myslowice PL

Wednesday, August 10 Øyafestivalen, Oslo NO

Friday, August 19 Green Man Festival, Powys UK

August 28 – 29, This Ain’t No Picnic, Pasadena CA

% w/ Parquet Courts

^ w/ Emily Robb

* w/ Bartees Strange