Mdou Moctar shares “Taliat,” announces U.S. tour

Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar releases new album Afrique Victime on Friday via Matador and have shared one more track from it before the whole thing drops. “'Taliat' means woman,” Moctar says. “In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.” You can watch the video for "Taliat," directed by Mikey Coltun, below.

Mdou Moctar will be on tour in the US this September and October, including shows in Baltimore, Philly, Brooklyn (9/10 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg), Boston, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Chicago, Denver, Boise, Seattle, Portland, the Bay Area, Pioneertown, Los Angeles (10/2 @ The Lodge Room), and more.

Tickets for MHOW, The Lodge Room and the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

Mdou Moctar also appears on Matt Sweeney & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's new album, Superwolves.

MDOU MOCTAR - TOUR DATES

9.02 – Durham, NC ­@ Motorco Music Hall

9.03 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

9.04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

9.07 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

9.08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

9.10 ­– Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

9.11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

9.12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

9.14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

9.15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

9.17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

9.18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

9.20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

9.21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

9.22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9.23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

9.24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9.25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

9.26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

9.28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

9.29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline

10.01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

10.02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room