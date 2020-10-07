Mdou Moctar signs to Matador, shares “Chismiten”

Tuareg guitar great Mdou Moctar has signed with Matador Records and shared his first song for the label,"Chismiten." "The song is about how people in a relationship lose their sense of self, they become jealous and envious of others," says Mdou. "It is not about one specific person, but about all people in the world. I turn to Allah for guidance not to be that person." The song is also a groovy, psychedelic ripper, and a real showcase for Mdou's fiery fretwork.

The song comes with a video, directed by Sabrina Nichols, that mixes animation (using illustrations by Robert Beatty) with footage of Mdou and his band filmed in Niger. You can watch that below.

Look for Mdou Moctar's first album for Matador in 2021.