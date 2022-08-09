Me First and the Gimme Gimmes on tour with Surfbort & more this fall

Pop punk cover band Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will be on tour starting September 22 in Vancouver. Most dates (including an NJ show with Anti-Flag) are with Surbort and The Black Tones, and they'll also have Son Rompe Pera, Clean Lines, and Russian Tim & The Pavel Bures out with them on select dates. See all dates below.

The NYC show happens on October 14 at Palladium Times Square with Surfbort and The Black Tones. Tickets are on sale now.

Surfbort also have a few dates with Descendents and will open for My Chemical Romance in Oakland. All Surfbort dates are listed below.

In other news, Surfbort's Dani Miller has a dance music side project, Trashworld (also the title of a Surfbort song), with model/actress Ashley Smith. In 2021 they released their debut single, "Freak in Da Club," which falls somewhere between debauched early-'00s electroclash and Sonic Youth side project Ciccone Youth. It's fun and you can listen below. While Trashworld have been DJing since forming, they're set to make their live debut on August 13 at Church of Fun in Los Angeles.

Me First & The Gimme Gimmes - 2022 Tour Dates

Thu, SEP 22 - Harbor Event & Convention Centre - Vancouver, BC

Fri, SEP 23 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Sat, SEP 24 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

Mon, SEP 26 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

Tue, SEP 27 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

Thu, SEP 29 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

Fri, SEP 30 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MO

Sat, OCT 1 - House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, IL

Sun, OCT 2 - Saint Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

Tue, OCT 4 - Roxian Theatre - Mckees Rocks, PA

Wed, OCT 5 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Thu, OCT 6 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Canada

Fri, OCT 7 - London Music Hall - London, Canada

Sat, OCT 8 - Algonquin Commons Theatre - Ottawa, Canada

Sun, OCT 9 - Club Soda - Montreal, Canada

Wed, OCT 12 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

Thu, OCT 13 - Brooklyn Bowl Philly - Philadelphia, PA

Fri, OCT 14 - Palladium Times Square - New York, NY

Sat, OCT 15 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

Mon, OCT 17 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

Tue, OCT 18 - The Masquerade - Heaven - Atlanta, GA

Fri, OCT 21 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL

Sat, OCT 22 - Revolution Live - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sun, OCT 23 - High Dive - Gainesville, FL

Mon, OCT 24 - House of Blues New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

Wed, OCT 26 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

Thu, OCT 27 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

Fri, Oct 28 - Far Out Lounge - Austin, TX

SURFBORT - 2022 TOUR DATES

9/9/2022 - PITTSBURGH, PA - FOUR CHORD MUSIC FESTIVAL

9/10/2022 - COLUMBUS, OH - RUMBA CAFE

9/11/2022 - WITH THE DESCENDENTS - CLEVELAND, OH - HOUSE OF BLUES CLEVELAND

9/13/2022 - WITH THE DESCENDENTS - ST LOUIS, MO - THE PAGEANT

9/14/2022 - KANSAS CITY, MO - RECORD BAR

9/15/2022 - WITH THE DESCENDENTS - NEBRASKA, NE - THE ADMIRAL

9/17/2022 - CHICAGO, IL - RIOT FEST

9/22/2022 - VANCOUVER, BC - HARBOUR EVENT CENTRE

9/23/2022 - SEATTLE, WA - THE SHOWBOX AT THE MARKET w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

9/24/2022 - PORTLAND, OR - ROSELAND THEATRE w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

9/26/2022 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - THE DEPOT w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

9/27/2022 - DENVER, CO - SUMMIT MUSIC HALL w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/5/2022 - WITH MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE - OAKLAND, CA - OAKLAND ARENA

10/12/2022 - BOSTON, MA - BIG NIGHT LIVE w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/13/2022 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - BROOKLYN BOWL PHILADELPHIA w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/14/2022 - NEW YORK CITY, NY - PALLADIUM TIMES SQUARE w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/15/2022 - SAYREVILLE, NJ - STARLAND BALLROOM w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/17/2022 - SILVER SPRING, MD - THE FILLMORE SILVER SPRING w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/18/2022 - ATLANTA, GA - THE MASQUERADE (HEAVEN) w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/20/2022 - ORLANDO, FL - ACE CAFÉ w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/21/2022 - ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JANNUS LANDING w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/22/2022 - FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - REVOLUTION LIVE w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/23/2022 - GAINESVILLE, FL - HIGH DIVE w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/24/2022 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - HOUSE OF BLUES w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/26/2022 - HOUSTON, TX - HOUSE OF BLUES w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/27/2022 - DALLAS, TX - AMPLIFIED LIVE w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

10/28/2022 - AUSTIN, TX - THE FAR OUT LOUNGE w/ ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES