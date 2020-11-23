Me First & the Gimme Gimmes doing holiday livestream ft. Shannon Shaw & Karina Denike

Pop punk cover band Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will celebrate the season with a virtual holiday variety show. "Gimme Gimme TV! Holiday Spectacular" streams on December 12 at 9 PM ET (6 PM PT), featuring the band -- which includes NOFX’s Fat Mike, Lagwagon’s Joey Cape and Dave Raun, Foo Fighters/No Use For A Name's Chris Shiflett, and Spike Slawson (ex-Swingin' Utters) -- as well as special guests Shannon Shaw of Shannon and the Clams and Karina Denike of Dance Hall Crashers/NOFX.

"It's that time of year again," they write, "cold weather, Black Friday madness, egg nog blackouts and Me First And The Gimme Gimmes' annual holiday extravaganza! COVID can't stop these rockers, and everyone is in for a special treat this year with the premiere of Gimme Gimme TV!"

"That's right folks," they continue, "it's not a concert, it's variety television at its best. The Gimme Gimmes and Dino & Luigi Presents have put together a star-studded event that you won't want to miss! This Christmas Spectacular episode includes special guests: Shannon Shaw (Shannon and the Clams), Karina Denike (Dance Hall Crashers/NOFX), your host, Belly Reynolds, and straight from FX's 'Two Pink Doors,' Western Cuck Exchange."

Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Spike Slawson is also appearing on Face to Face's upcoming "Triple Crown" livestreams, where they'll be performing their first three albums in full.