ME REX announce new EP ‘Pterodactyl,’ share “Never Graduate”

UK band ME REX released one of the year's most unique indie rock albums with Megabear, and now they're already set to follow it with a new EP, Pterodactyl, on February 4 via Big Scary Monsters. The first single is "Never Graduate," which is a little poppier and a little more jubilant sounding than most of Megabear, but which tips its hat to that album with the "party's never over" lyric.

"'Never Graduate' is about the fear felt while moving into a new phase of life," main member Myles McCabe says. "The feeling of unreadiness for inevitable change. Relationships that are shifting from simple circumstantial bonds to obligations of structured support. Hesitancy to move onto something new at the cost of the exclusion of all other possible futures."

Myles also adds that the new EP picks up where the EPs that predated Megabear left off. "Pterodactyl, while sticking to traditional song structures, very much picks up where the EPs left off. It includes the first songs that I knew I wouldn’t be able to play live by myself. While I have done solo versions of ‘Skin, it Itches’ and ‘Never Graduate’, I wanted to embrace parts of the full band set up that wouldn’t have been possible in a solo show. Pterodactyl is more complex technically and musically than any of the previous records, from the 10/8 time signature on ‘Never Graduate’, to the tapping guitar on ‘Skin’, it itches’, to the musical theatre inspired dynamics of ‘Giant Giant’. The songs explore the need for change, through personal growth, decay, or the apocalypse."

Listen to the new song below...

ME REX -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Nov 10: Bristol @ The Crofters Rights

Nov 11: Manchester @ The Star & Garter

Nov 13: Glasgow @ Stag & Dagger Fest

Nov 14: Edinburgh @ Stage & Dagger Fest

Nov 15: Leeds @ Hyde Park Book Club

Nov 16: Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds V2

Nov 25: London @ The Lexington

March: Austin @ SXSW