ME REX streaming new 52-track song cycle on shuffle, intended to work in any order

UK band ME REX began as the solo project of Myles McCabe, but eventually expanded into a full band that also features Kathryn Woods (Fresh, Cheerbleederz), Rich Mandel (Happy Accidents), and Phoebe Cross (Happy Accidents, Cheerbleederz). They released the double EP Triceratops / Stegosaurus last year, and now they're set to follow it with a very unique, 52-song album called Megabear on June 18 via Big Scary Monsters (pre-order). The premise of the album is that each track ranges from 30-60 seconds, and no matter what order you play it in, it's meant to sound like a cohesive song cycle where each track flows right into the next.

"As you might be able to tell, I am a big fan of kind of building in contradictions," Myles said in an interview with Miranda Reinert for Stereogum. "So it’s this cynical statement and it’s a half-hour piece of art. And it’s one song and it’s 50 songs. And there’s no intentionality, but also there are set orders."

The album won't be on streaming services for another few weeks, but you can stream it now at megabear.co.uk, where it's on a constant, randomized loop. They also put together some of the pieces for a single that's out now, "Galena."

"The single eventually came about [while] we were trying to learn to play the whole thing live, which again brings up that intentionality issue," Myles said in that Stereogum interview. "So what we were initially going to do is try and film a session where we learned the songs in the order that they were recorded in and then the session would be cut and rearranged into various random orders. But it was just too hard. So I kind of rerecorded a basic version of a few of the songs and we changed the dynamics of it. It’s out of that the single sort of developed."

If you're unfamiliar with ME REX, they've often been compared to Los Campesinos! and Frightened Rabbit, and I especially hear the latter in the lush, emotive indie pop that makes up much of this album. That said, they've also very much got their own vibe and this album hits way too hard to get caught up in comparisons. Listen on shuffle here and stream "Galena" below.

Tracklist

1. Hydrogen

2. Tin

3. Weaving Clothes

4. Helium

5. Ancient Ash

6. Moon Rising

7. Oganesson

8. The Weapons of Artemis

9. Lead

10. Aion and Ficus

11. Argon

12. Distillate

13. Mercury Burns and Eats Itself

14. Reclaimed from the Water

15. God of Rain

16. Iron Oxide

17. Megabear

18. Ursa Major

19. Cod Liver Oil and Orange Juice

20. Lapis Lazuli

21. The Shape of Our Container

22. Krypton

23. Jupiter

24. Saturn Dragon and Child

25. Applewhite Iron Sulphide

26. Excavation

27. Silver Iodide

28. Heaven's Gate

29. Hale's Comet

30. Radon

31. Putrefaction

32. Venus

33. Iron Gated

34. Iron Sulphide

35. Opus

36. Crystal Palaces

37. Split Egg in the Mirror

38. Sulphur and Mercury

39. Wandle

40. Burnt Oak

41. Pulled Apart

42. Peck

43. Nettles

44. Royal Art

45. The King of Drowning

46. Peckham Rye

47. Sun Rising Over the City

48. Static and Splendour

49. The Party Eating Its Own Tail

50. For Transmutation

51. Neon

52. Xenon