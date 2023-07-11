“Mean Pete” Kowalsky (Remembering Never, Ether Coven) has died

Veteran hardcore/metal vocalist Peter "Mean Pete" Kowalsky, of Remembering Never, Until The End, xBISHOPx, Ether Coven, and more, has passed away. He was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2020 and seemed to be doing better the following year, but the cancer unfortunately returned. Lambgoat points to a post by Vadim Taver (This Day Forward, A Life Once Lost, etc) on the Furnace Fest Community Facebook group, breaking the news:

Some unfortunate news to share. I know a lot of you probably knew him from posting here every now and then or from the bands he played in, but unfortunately Peter Kovalsky passed away today from an aggressive cancer that had returned. I remember meeting him in 2000/2001 when This Day Forward played Club Q in Ft. Lauderdale and Remembering Never was opening. We played countless shows together with Until the End and even though we didn't speak regularly, I considered him a friend through the years. Thankfully, I got to see him last year because of Furnace Fest, but didn't think that would be our last meeting. Rest easy, old friend.

Tributes from Zao, Stick To Your Guns/Eighteen Visions guitarist Josh James, Terminal Nation, and others have been shared as well.

Rest in peace, Mean Pete.