Meat Loaf dies at 74

We're sad to learn that rock veteran Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) has passed away at 74. A statement reads:

Our hearts are broken to announce the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.” “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!

No cause of death has been officially reported at this time, but TMZ's sources tell them he died due to COVID. Meat Loaf also suffered publicized health struggles in recent years. Meat Loaf's longtime collaborator Jim Steinman, who composed Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell album, passed away in April of 2021.

The Todd Rundgren-produced Bat Out of Hell -- with its iconic cover art illustrated by Richard Corben -- is one of the best selling albums of all time. We'll also always love Meat Loaf for his role as Eddie from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and for his late '90s comeback with his memorable role in Fight Club ("HIS NAME WAS ROBERT PAULSON!").

His daughter Pearl Aday -- also a singer -- is married to Scott Ian of Anthrax. Our condolences to the whole family.

Rest in peace, Meat Loaf.