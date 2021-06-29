Meatbodies announce new album ‘333’ & U.S. tour (listen to “Reach for the Sunn”)

Chad Ubovich, who regularly collaborates with Ty Segall (Fuzz) and Mikal Cronin, is back with his first Meatbodies album in four years. It's titled 333 and will be out September 3 via In the Red.

It was an album that might've never been. “I’d been touring for eight years straight with all these bands, and just couldn't do it anymore,” Chad says. “There was also a feeling in the air that everything was changing, politically. Things just didn't feel right, and I went down a dark path.” Chad pulled himself out, got sober and felt the creative juices flowing again. He and Meatbodies drummer Dylan Fujioka recorded an album in 2019 that still needed mixing when the pandemic hit. At the same time, he went back to some 2018 demos he'd forgotten about ("It sounded gross, like a scary Magical Mystery Tour") which ended up being the basis for 333.

The album's first single is "Reach for the Sunn," a fuzzed-out psych jam with dark themes despite the bright title. "These lyrics are dark, but I think these are things that people everywhere are feeling and going through," he says. “Here in America, we’re watching the fall of U.S. capitalism, and 333 is a cartoonish representation of that decline.” You can watch the video below.

Meatbodies also have live dates lined up for September, including Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Baltimore, Cleveland, Fort Wayne, Lexington, KY and Portland, OR. All dates are listed below.

The L.A. show is at El Cid on 9/3 (tickets) and the Brooklyn show is at Knitting Factory on 9/7 (tickets). Tickets for all shows go on sale Thursday, July 1 at 9 AM local.

Chad will also be out with Fuzz later this year and in 2022.

Tracklist:

1. Reach For The Sunn

2. Let Go (333)

3. Night Time Hidden Faces

4. Cancer

5. Eye Eraser

6. Hybrid Feelings

7. The Hero

MEATBODIES - 2021 TOUR DATES:

09/03: The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

09/04: El Cid - Los Angeles, CA

09/07: Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

09/08: Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

09/09: Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

09/10: The Brass Rail - Fort Wayne, IN

09/11: EXPANSION - Lexington, KY

09/17-18: Lose Yr Mind - Portland, OR