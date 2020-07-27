Medhane reportedly accused of sexual assault; MIKE responds

Brooklyn rapper Medhane has reportedly been accused of sexual assault, as outlined in a series of tweets and Instagram story screenshots posted on the r/HipHopHeads Reddit.

The accusation was initially posted in an Instagram story that alleged Medhane "[forces] himself onto women" and is "manipulative," and it was shared by another private account who wrote, "The last post isn't mine, but I know multiple people who have experienced sexual assault and manipulation from him. It's not my story to tell but I can vouch that there's a pattern with this man."

Fellow New York rapper and frequent Medhane collaborator MIKE issued a statement on his Instagram story, which was transcribed by a commenter on Reddit. It reads:

I can understand how it may seem on social media that niggas is complacent in this culture of toxic and dangerous spaces but in real life I’ve disconnected and held accountable anybody that I’ve known to be an abuser. I do not want to be apart of a future that consists of this type of behavior and I’m not trying to protect it either. I don’t understand or care about rap politics or the image that comes with it, I care about people. A lot of these niggas brag about their situations with women but are never up front about the dirt that they do, which is why a majority of the time I be @ HOME, by myself. I also understand that with the platform I have, that there’s more work I have to do to change the condition of this. I don’t want to push people who may have been hurt by these people away and I don’t want to be associated with these people and allow more abusers into whatever communities I am apart of. On some compassionate shit anything I center my energy & heart into has to be based on love, care, and hopefully result in more clarity. I’m not the best at using my voice on social media but I want to get better at articulating how I feel and what I stand for. This is where I stand in life and want to let people know if they stand for something different than I, then I rather not be in any type of proximity to them, especially if they don’t have any concern in holding themselves accountable or realizing they did something wrong. Also, any interaction I’ve had with medhane since I was notified about the situation has been holding him accountable and letting him know he’s responsible for hurting this woman;; and I think anybody that loved or cared for him or has love and care for people should do the same.

DC rapper Mavi, who has collaborated with Medhane and shared a bill with him in Brooklyn earlier this year, tweeted earlier this month, "if all ur relationships w women include u inflicting harm and/or dissatisfaction w how that is ‘handled’ u don’t get to make deep ruminations on their inner nature."

In another tweet, Mavi added, "cap! i ain’t make no public nor private moves w [Medhane] since and only chose not to get involved because my lack of familiarity w both of them, and the city and I pressed bro to make it right and move different."

Once the news was more widely circulated on Reddit, Mavi again tweeted, "dms open. not tryna breach the survivors’ privacy. also i talked about the whole thing on twitter 3wk ago check my replies."

Medhane has yet to publicly address the accusations. Stay tuned for any further updates.