Medhane responds to accusations of sexual assault

Brooklyn rapper Medhane has responded to allegations of sexual assault in a new statement. He admits to "problematic behavior" and being "emotionally abusive," but not to assault. The statement reads:

Rape is reprehensible and unforgivable.

I am deeply pained by these accusations. Our protection comes from speaking truth and making it known.

I had a sexual relationship with a woman, and spoke poorly of her to another person.

I acknowledge that this is problematic behavior and have since attempted to make amends with this young woman to no avail.

After her tweet in which she called me a rapist, I reached out to her to try to understand how I made her feel and what I could do to mend the hurt. She didn’t respond.

With the tweets and retweets by individuals of this accusation, I must respond even though to do so puts me in the position of saying a young woman is misrepresenting a sexual encounter.

Speaking poorly of a woman after you have sex with her is wrong and I accept the repercussions of that behavior, as it is indeed emotionally abusive.

I am learning from this experience and I will continue to offer a space to communicate to my accuser and her family in attempts to bring healing in a holistic way.

Peace