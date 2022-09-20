Medicine Singers joined by Lee Ranaldo, Thor Harris, Laraaji, more at Brooklyn show this weekend

Medicine Singers, the collaboration between Native American powwow group Eastern Medicine Singers and Monotonix's Yonatan Gat, released their self-titled debut album earlier this year via Gat's Stone Tapes imprint through Joyful Noise. The album features contributions from Thor Harris and Christopher Pravdica of Swans, former DNA drummer Ikue Mori, ambient music great Laraaji, Ryan Olson (Poliça, Gayngs) and the late Jaimie Branch. You can stream the album below.

There will be a special Medicine Singers performance this weekend at Brooklyn's Pioneer Works on Saturday, September 24 featuring a 10-piece lineup that includes Gat, Laraaji, Harris, Pravdica, Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo, and more.

Additionally, there will be duo performances by Lee Ranaldo and Moroccan gnawa artist Maalem Hassan BenJaafar, and Laraaji and African guitar great Mamady Kouyate. Tickets are on sale and you can check out the poster below.

Medicine Singers will also play Troy, NY on September 28 and the Pop Montreal festival on September 29.

Medicine Singers - 2022 Tour Dates

Sep 24 - Pioneer Works - Brooklyn, NY

Sep 28 - No Fun - Troy, NY

Sep 29 - Pop Montreal -Montreal, QC