Meechy Darko shares song ft. Freddie Gibbs & A-Trak, reveals full tracklist & guests for new album

Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies has revealed the full tracklist for his debut solo album, Gothic Luxury (out August 26 via Loma Vista). Featured artists include Black Thought, Denzel Curry, Busta Rhymes, Kirk Knight, VITA, Freddie Gibbs, and A-Trak. The tracks "Get Lit or Die Tryin" and "Kill Us All (K.U.A.)" have already been released, and today brings new single "On GOD.," the track that features Freddie Gibbs and A-Trak, with production by Jay Versace and Dot Da Genius. It's piano-heavy and operatic, fueled by the hook of "Once upon a time there was a boy who died/Don't you dare laugh/Cuz that boy was I/No lie, on god." Meech's delivery is hard and fast, and Freddie balances him out with a verse that's more subtle but just as powerful. Listen and check out the tracklist and artwork for Gothic Luxury below.

Meech played a hometown Brooklyn show at Baby's All Right on Wednesday (8/3) where he brought out Denzel Curry for the Gothic Luxury track he features on, "Lost Souls." Watch video of that below, and stay tuned for more tour dates TBA.

Meechy Darko - Gothic Luxury

01. The Genesis

02. CURSED (feat. Kirk Knight & VITA)

03. Never Forgettin’

04. Kill Us All (K.U.A.)

05. LAVÏ$H HABiTS (Gothika)

06. Get Lit or Die Tryin’

07. On GOD (feat. Freddie Gibbs & A-Trak)

08. The MoMA (feat. Black Thought)

09. PRADA U

10. What If?

11. Hennessy & Halos

12. Lost Souls (feat. Denzel Curry & Busta Rhymes)

13. BLK Magic