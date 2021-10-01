Meek Mill releases new album ‘Expensive Pain,’ playing MSG release show with “several” guests

Meek Mill's new album Expensive Pain is out today. It's his fifth proper studio LP, the follow-up to 2018's Championships, and it features collaborations with Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Vory, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz. Stream it below.

Meek will celebrate the album in NYC with the Expensive Pain: Meek Mill & Friends "album playback concert" on October 23 at Madison Square Garden. It's being billed as a performance of the album in its entirety, and is also set to feature "several star-studded special guests." Tickets go on sale today (10/1) at 12 PM.

MEEK MILL: EXPENSIVE PAIN TRACKLIST:

1. Intro (Hate On Me)

2. Outside (100 MPH)

3. On My Soul

4. Sharing Locations feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk

5. Expensive Pain

6. Ride For You feat. Kehlani

7. Me (FWM) feat. A$AP Ferg

8. Hot feat. Moneybagg Yo

9. Love Train

10. Northside Southside feat. Giggs

11. We Slide feat. Young Thug

12. Tweaking feat. Vory

13. Love Money

14. Blue Notes 2 feat. Lil Uzi Vert

15. Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)

16. Cold Hearted III

17. Halo feat. Brent Faiyaz

18. Flamerz Flow (Bonus)