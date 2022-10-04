‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ documentary in theaters and streaming this fall

Meet Me in the Bathroom, Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace's documentary about the early-'00s NYC music scene that gave us The Strokes, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more (based on Lizzy Goodman's book of the same name), is getting its NYC premiere at a special Rooftop Films-presented screening at Webster Hall on October 30. that will be followed by a Q&A with "special guests." Tickets ($40) are on sale now.

After the premiere, the film will have a limited US theatrical release before airing on Showtime and the Showtime Anytime streaming app before the end of the year.

Here's bit from our review:

The footage Southern and Lovelace managed to get their hands on is the real reason to watch Meet Me in the Bathroom: The Strokes playing Don Hills and Mercury Lounge in 2000; Paul Banks in his pre-Interpol singer-songwriter days (as well as footage of him in downtown Manhattan on 9/11); Moldy Peaches at Sidewalk Cafe; the August 2002 Williamsburg parking lot show with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Liars, Oneida and more that had crowds of people watching on every adjacent rooftop; and so much more that you didn't know existed... Meet Me in the Bathroom does a good job of dropping you into a time and place that is gone and could not happen today. "I was there!" James Murphy cries in "Losing My Edge." If this doesn't totally make you feel like you were there, it comes close.

Watch The Strokes play "Meet Me in the Bathroom" on MTV in 2002: