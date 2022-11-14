Meet Me @ The Altar announce 2023 tour with Young Culture & Daisy Grenade

Pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have announced a headlining North American tour in 2023, kicking off in March in NYC. The band just wrapped up a stint opening for MUNA and recently released single "Say It (To My Face)", which you can hear below. The upcoming tour features support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade, and you can see all dates below..

The tour-opening NYC date happens on March 2 at Gramercy Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am local.

Meet Me @ The Altar 2023 tour poster loading...

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR -- 2023 TOUR DATES

With support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade

March 02, 2023 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

March 03, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (Foundry Room)

March 04, 2023 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

March 05, 2023 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

March 07, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

March 08, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall’s

March 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

March 11, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

March 13, 2023 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

March 14, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

March 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

March 17, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

March 19, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

March 22, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory (Constellation Room)

March 23, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

March 24, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues (Voodoo Room)

March 25, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

March 27, 2023 - Austin, TX - Antone’s Nightclub

March 28, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)

March 30, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

April 01, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

April 03, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

April 04, 2023 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

See pictures from one of Meet Me @ The Altar's Irving Plaza shows opening for MUNA below.