Meet Me @ The Altar announce 2023 tour with Young Culture & Daisy Grenade
Pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have announced a headlining North American tour in 2023, kicking off in March in NYC. The band just wrapped up a stint opening for MUNA and recently released single "Say It (To My Face)", which you can hear below. The upcoming tour features support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade, and you can see all dates below..
The tour-opening NYC date happens on March 2 at Gramercy Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am local.
MEET ME @ THE ALTAR -- 2023 TOUR DATES
With support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade
March 02, 2023 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
March 03, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (Foundry Room)
March 04, 2023 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
March 05, 2023 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
March 07, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
March 08, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall’s
March 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch
March 11, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
March 13, 2023 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
March 14, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
March 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
March 17, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s
March 19, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club
March 22, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory (Constellation Room)
March 23, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
March 24, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues (Voodoo Room)
March 25, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
March 27, 2023 - Austin, TX - Antone’s Nightclub
March 28, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)
March 30, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
April 01, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
April 03, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
April 04, 2023 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
See pictures from one of Meet Me @ The Altar's Irving Plaza shows opening for MUNA below.