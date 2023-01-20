Meet Me @ The Altar announce debut album, ‘Past // Present // Future,’ played ‘Colbert’

The fast-rising and very promising pop punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have announced their debut album, Past // Present // Future, due on March 10 via Fueled By Ramen (pre-order). They made the announcement on their late-night television debut last night (1/19) on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert--watch their performance of "Say It (To My Face)" below.

"Say It (To My Face)" came out back in October, and will be featured on the album. The band say of the album, which was produced by John Fields, “The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go. This album pays homage to the music we loved growing up while reflecting our modern-day lives, sounds, and experiences - we can’t wait to share Past // Present // Future with the world.” Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

MM@TA previously announced a headlining North American tour with support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade, kicking off in March at with a sold-out show at NYC's Gramercy Theatre on March 2. All dates below.

Meet Me @ The Altar, Past // Present // Future loading...

Past // Present // Future Tracklisting:

1. Say It (To My Face)

2. Kool

3. Try

4. TMI

5. Same Language

6. A Few Tomorrows

7. Need Me

8. It’s Over For Me

9. Thx 4 Nothin’

10. Rocket Science

11. King of Everything

Meet Me @ The Altar -- 2023 Tour Dates

March 02, 2023 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre - SOLD OUT

March 03, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (Foundry Room)

March 04, 2023 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

March 05, 2023 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

March 07, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

March 08, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall’s

March 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

March 11, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean - SOLD OUT

March 13, 2023 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

March 14, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

March 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

March 17, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

March 19, 2023 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

March 22, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory (Constellation Room)

March 23, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

March 24, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues (Voodoo Room)

March 25, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

March 27, 2023 - Austin, TX - Antone’s Nightclub

March 28, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)

March 30, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

April 01, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

April 03, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

April 04, 2023 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey