Meet Me @ The Altar announce debut album, ‘Past // Present // Future,’ played ‘Colbert’
The fast-rising and very promising pop punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have announced their debut album, Past // Present // Future, due on March 10 via Fueled By Ramen (pre-order). They made the announcement on their late-night television debut last night (1/19) on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert--watch their performance of "Say It (To My Face)" below.
"Say It (To My Face)" came out back in October, and will be featured on the album. The band say of the album, which was produced by John Fields, “The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go. This album pays homage to the music we loved growing up while reflecting our modern-day lives, sounds, and experiences - we can’t wait to share Past // Present // Future with the world.” Check out the artwork and tracklist below.
MM@TA previously announced a headlining North American tour with support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade, kicking off in March at with a sold-out show at NYC's Gramercy Theatre on March 2. All dates below.
Past // Present // Future Tracklisting:
1. Say It (To My Face)
2. Kool
3. Try
4. TMI
5. Same Language
6. A Few Tomorrows
7. Need Me
8. It’s Over For Me
9. Thx 4 Nothin’
10. Rocket Science
11. King of Everything
Meet Me @ The Altar -- 2023 Tour Dates
March 02, 2023 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre - SOLD OUT
March 03, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (Foundry Room)
March 04, 2023 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
March 05, 2023 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
March 07, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
March 08, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall’s
March 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch
March 11, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean - SOLD OUT
March 13, 2023 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
March 14, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
March 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
March 17, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s
March 19, 2023 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
March 22, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory (Constellation Room)
March 23, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
March 24, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues (Voodoo Room)
March 25, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
March 27, 2023 - Austin, TX - Antone’s Nightclub
March 28, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)
March 30, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
April 01, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
April 03, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
April 04, 2023 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey