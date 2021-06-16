Meet Me @ The Altar announce new EP ‘Model Citizen,’ share new song “Feel A Thing”

We just included Meet Me @ The Altar's recent single "Hit Like A Girl" in our list of 10 songs from the 2021 pop punk revival you need to know, and today the fast-rising band announced a new EP and released another great new single. The EP is called Model Citizen and it drops August 13 via Fueled by Ramen (pre-order). It doesn't include "Hit Like A Girl" (or previous single "Garden") but lead single "Feel A Thing" has our hopes very high. It blends the easycore chugs of "Hit Like A Girl" with a more atmospheric side, and it features some fan-submitted gang vocals. And like on their other recent singles, Edith Johnson's soaring, emotive voice and undeniable hooks really seal the deal. Watch the video below.

MM@TA are gearing up to open All Time Low's tour alongside nothing,nowhere, and MM@TA and nothing,nowhere also have some of their own smaller shows with Arm's Length including NYC's LPR on 10/5 (tickets on sale today at noon). They also open Coheed & Cambria and The Used's tour, including a big NYC-area show at NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on September 19 (tickets on presale at 10 AM). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Feel A Thing

2. Mapped Out

3. Brighter Days (Are Before Us)

4. Now Or Never

5. Never Gonna Change

6. Wake Up

Meet Me @ The Altar -- 2021 Tour Dates

with Coheed and Cambria & The Used:

August 27, 2021 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 28, 2021 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

August 30, 2021 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Outdoors

August 31, 2021 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion

September 02, 2021 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 04, 2021 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 05, 2021 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 07, 2021 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

September 08, 2021 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

September 11, 2021 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

September 12, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 14, 2021 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

September 15, 2021 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 17, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest #

September 18, 2021 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

September 19, 2021 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

September 21, 2021 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

September 22, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

September 24, 2021 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

with nothing,nowhere and Arm's Length:

October 05, 2021 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

October 06, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

October 08, 2021 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

October 10, 2021 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

with All Time Low and nothing,nowhere:

October 12, 2021 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

October 13, 2021 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

October 15, 2021 - Richmond, VA - The National

October 16, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

October 17, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

October 19, 2021 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

October 20, 2021 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

October 23, 2021 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

October 24, 2021 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall

October 27, 2021 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

October 28, 2021 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

October 30, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

October 31, 2021 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

November 02, 2021 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

November 03, 2021 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

November 05, 2021 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

November 06, 2021 - Portland, OR - Roseland

November 07, 2021 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

November 10, 2021 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

November 11, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

November 12, 2021 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s

# - festival appearance