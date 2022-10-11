Meg Baird announces new album, shares gorgeous song “Will You Follow Me Home?”

Meg Baird is back with Furling, her first solo album in seven years, which will be out January 27 via Drag City. Working with producers Tim Greene and Jason Quever, and longtime collaborator and Heron Oblivion bandmate Charlie Saufley, it finds Meg moving beyond the more pure folk of previous solo records, incorporating drums, synthesizers, and vibraphone into her sound -- not to mention elements of shoegaze and trip hop.

The first single is a quiet stunner: "Will You Follow Me Home?" sways along a melotron breeze and a conga-powered groove, with Meg's ethereal voice really making it soar. Watch the video below.

Meg will be on tour with Chris Forsyth soon, including a Brooklyn show at Union Pool on October 27. All dates are listed below.

Furling Tracklist:

Ashes, Ashes 6:11

Star Hill Song 5:57

Ship Captains 4:48

Cross Bay 5:07

Twelve Saints 5:35

Unnamed Drives 3:37

The Saddest Verses 2:47

Will You Follow Me Home? 5:38

Wreathing Days 4:02

Meg Baird - 2022 Tour Dates

10/26/22 Cafe Nine New Haven CT*

10/27/22 Union Pool Brooklyn NY*

10/28/22 Tubby's Kingston NY*

10/29/22 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia PA*

11/1/22 Third Man Records Cass Corridor Detroit MI*

11/2/22 The Cactus Club Milwaukee WI*

11/3/22 Turf Club St. Paul MN*

11/4/22 The Hideout Chicago IL*

12/3/22 The Miniplex Arcata CA^

*w/ Chris Forsyth

^w/ Helen