Meg Baird announces Northeast tour with Damon & Naomi

Just a couple months after the release of her album Furling, Meg Baird has announced a tour with Damon & Naomi. The tour spans five dates across the Northeast in early May, closing in Meg's native Philadelphia. See all dates below.

"We love Meg the person and we love Meg the singer and we love Meg’s new album!," Damon writes. "Psyched to be doing these shows together, first in a while for us and can’t think of a better way to reenter the rhythm of performing than to be with a friend. Naomi and Meg have collaborated previously, on two videos together - and did you know both Meg and I like to play drums…and Charlie Saufley will be joining Meg with electric guitar? So you never know what we might all cook up to do together while we have the chance."

Tickets for the tour are available now.

The tour stops in Brooklyn on May 10 at Union Pool, and tickets are on sale now.

MEG BAIRD -- 2023 TOUR DATES

May 6 Columbus Theater, Providence*

May 7 Crystal Ballroom, Somerville MA*

May 9 Tubby’s, Kingston NY*

May 10 Union Pool, Brooklyn*

May 11 Jerry's On Front Philadelphia, PA*

*w/ Damon and Naomi