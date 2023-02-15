Mega Bog announces new album and tour dates, shares “The Clown”

Erin Birgy, aka Mega Bog, is back with a new album, End of Everything, which will be out May 19 via her new label home, Mexican Summer. Like on 2021's Life, and Another, Birgy made it with Big Thief's James Krivchenia, and the album features contributions from Westerman, Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Aaron Otheim, Zach Burba, Will Segerstrom, and Jackson Macintosh (Drugdealer, TOPS).

Unlike previous albums, End of Everything was primarily written on keyboard, and not guitar, and Birgy says it's an intentional step into more straightforward directions. "I no longer wanted to hide behind difficult music," Birgy says. "I was curious to give others the same with the music I create; to make music someone could use to explore drama, playfulness, and dancing, to shake the trauma loose.”

The first single from the album is "The Clown," a synthy art-pop number that's unlike anything Birgy has done before. Says Erin: "‘The Clown’ is about the terrible, sensual, and chaotic release of merging one’s own multitudes, showing love to the darkness and insecurities, having curiosity about what is beyond presumed perceptions - surrendering to the uncontrollables, while nourishing the small statues of what we do have control over within ourselves.” You can watch the video, which Erin directed, below.

Coinciding with End of Everything is The Practice of Hell Ending, which is Birgy's first collection of poetry. Mega Bog will play release shows in Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on May 31) and Los Angeles (The Lodge Room on June 2). There are also UK dates this summer and all are listed below.

END OF EVERYTHING:

1. Cactus People

2. The Clown

3. Love Is

4. Don’t Doom Me Now

5. All and Everything

6. Anthropocene

7. Complete Book of Roses

8. End of Everything

MEGA BOG - 2023 TOUR DATES

Wed. May 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Fri. June 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sun. Aug. 13 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

Mon. Aug. 14 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

Tue. Aug. 15 - Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert

Wed. Aug. 16 - London, UK @ The Lexington

Thu. Aug. 17 - Sun. Aug. 20 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival