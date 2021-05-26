Mega Bog announces new album ‘Life, and Another” (stream “Station to Station”)

Erin Birgy is back with a new Mega Bog album, titled Life, and Another, which will be out July 23 via Paradise of Bachelors. She made the record with Big Thief's James Krivchenia, who also co-produced, and it features contributions from onetime Mega Bog member Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Aaron Otheim, Zach Burba of iji, Will Segerstrom, Matt Bachmann, Andrew Dorset of Lake, Jade Tcimpidis, Alex Liebman, and co-engineers Geoff Treager and Phil Hartunian.

The first single is "Station to Station," an earthy, mysterious creation inhabited by thick layers of synthesizer, fluid bass and Birgy's breathy vocals. The video, co-directed by Birgy and Laura Conway (who also features in front of the camera), was made in the Painted Mines of Colorado. "With this video we tried to play with narratives of attachments and roles played by important people in our lives, how they morph, begin, and end in mysterious points of space, time, feeling," says Birgy. "Attachments are inevitable, on some level, but was that person any of the things we’ve projected, why and how did we build the narrative for what is necessary for survival, and within the video, was that figure ever even there, or did they appear because of something extraordinary we found in the dust, and ate?"

You can watch the "Station to Station" video, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

Life, and Another tracklist

1. Flower

2. Station to Station

3. Weight of the Earth, on Paper

4. Crumb Back

5. Butterfly

6. Life, and Another

7. Maybe You Died

8. Beagle in the Cloud

9. Darmok

10. Adorable

11. Bull of Heaven

12. Obsidian Lizard

13. Before a Black Tea

14. Ameleon