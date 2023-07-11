Megadeth & Biohazard announce East Coast shows
Megadeth have announced new fall tour dates leading up to their sets at Aftershock and Louder Than Life. They'll be joined by the reunited classic lineup of Biohazard for the East Coast shows, which happen in September. See all dates below.
The shows include an Atlantic City, NJ date on September 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Tickets to that and all dates go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM EDT, with various presales happening now.
MEGADETH: 2023 TOUR
Jul 15, 2023 Inkcarceration Festival Mansfield, OH
Jul 23, 2023 Spodek Katowice, Poland
Jul 26, 2023 Tallinn Song Festival Grounds Tallinn, Estonia
Jul 28, 2023 Qstock 2023 Oulu, Finland
Jul 29, 2023 Kuopiorock Kuopio, Finland
Jul 31, 2023 Annexet Stockholm, Sweden
Aug 2, 2023 Smukfest Skanderborg
Aug 4, 2023 Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany
Aug 6, 2023 Lokerse Feesten Lokeren, Belgium
Aug 10, 2023 Leyendas del Rock Villena, Spain
Aug 13, 2023 Bloodstock Open Air Walton-On-Trent, UK
Aug 16, 2023 Summer Breeze Open Air Dinkelsbühl, Germany
Aug 17, 2023 Enteria Arena Pardubice, Czechia
Aug 19, 2023 Dynamo Metal Fest Eindhoven, Netherlands
Aug 22, 2023 L’Olympia Paris, France
Aug 25, 2023 Riverside Open Air Aarburg Aarburg, Switzerland
Aug 27, 2023 AMA Music Festival Romano d'Ezzelino, Italy
Sep 6, 2023 Revel Entertainment Center Albuquerque, NM
Sep 9, 2023 Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 15, 2023 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA *
Sep 16, 2023 Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino Ledyard, CT *
Sep 17, 2023 Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ *
Sep 21, 2023 The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor Windsor, ON *
Sep 22, 2023 Louder Than Life Louisville, KY
Sep 23, 2023 Plymouth Motor Speedway Plymouth, IN *
Oct 6, 2023 Aftershock Sacramento, CA
* w/ Biohazard