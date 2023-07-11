Megadeth & Biohazard announce East Coast shows

Megadeth have announced new fall tour dates leading up to their sets at Aftershock and Louder Than Life. They'll be joined by the reunited classic lineup of Biohazard for the East Coast shows, which happen in September. See all dates below.

The shows include an Atlantic City, NJ date on September 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Tickets to that and all dates go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM EDT, with various presales happening now.

Megadeth Biohazard tour loading...

MEGADETH: 2023 TOUR

Jul 15, 2023 Inkcarceration Festival Mansfield, OH

Jul 23, 2023 Spodek Katowice, Poland

Jul 26, 2023 Tallinn Song Festival Grounds Tallinn, Estonia

Jul 28, 2023 Qstock 2023 Oulu, Finland

Jul 29, 2023 Kuopiorock Kuopio, Finland

Jul 31, 2023 Annexet Stockholm, Sweden

Aug 2, 2023 Smukfest Skanderborg

Aug 4, 2023 Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany

Aug 6, 2023 Lokerse Feesten Lokeren, Belgium

Aug 10, 2023 Leyendas del Rock Villena, Spain

Aug 13, 2023 Bloodstock Open Air Walton-On-Trent, UK

Aug 16, 2023 Summer Breeze Open Air Dinkelsbühl, Germany

Aug 17, 2023 Enteria Arena Pardubice, Czechia

Aug 19, 2023 Dynamo Metal Fest Eindhoven, Netherlands

Aug 22, 2023 L’Olympia Paris, France

Aug 25, 2023 Riverside Open Air Aarburg Aarburg, Switzerland

Aug 27, 2023 AMA Music Festival Romano d'Ezzelino, Italy

Sep 6, 2023 Revel Entertainment Center Albuquerque, NM

Sep 9, 2023 Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA

Sep 15, 2023 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA *

Sep 16, 2023 Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino Ledyard, CT *

Sep 17, 2023 Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ *

Sep 21, 2023 The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor Windsor, ON *

Sep 22, 2023 Louder Than Life Louisville, KY

Sep 23, 2023 Plymouth Motor Speedway Plymouth, IN *

Oct 6, 2023 Aftershock Sacramento, CA

* w/ Biohazard