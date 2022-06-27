Megadeth announce new LP ‘The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!’ (watch “We’ll Be Back: Chapter I”)

Megadeth have announced a new album, The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead!, due out September 2 via UMe. It's their 16th studio album and first since guitarist and vocalist Dave Mustaine's battle with throat cancer, and it's available for pre-order now on vinyl, cassette, and CD. See the cover art and tracklist below.

Mustaine co-produced the album with Chris Rakestraw (they also worked on 2016's Dystopia together), and with the band having parted ways with David Ellefson last year, Steve DiGiorgi plays bass on the album. James LoMenzo, who played in the band from 2006 through 2010, is rejoining as bassist going forward. The album also features Ice-T on "Night Stalkers," a cover of Sammy Hagar's "This Planet's on Fire (Burn in Hell)" which Hagar also appears on, and a cover of Dead Kennedys' "Police Truck."

The first single is "We'll Be Back," which is accompanied by a short film produced by Mustaine, We'll Be Back: Chapter I, which tells the story of the band's mascot, Vic Rabblehead. Watch that below.

Megadeth and The Hu will be supporting Five Finger Death Punch on tour this summer, including NYC-area shows at Jones Beach on September 12 and PNC Bank Arts Center on September 14.

1. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

2. Life In Hell

3. Night Stalkers (feat. Ice-T)

4. Dogs Of Chernobyl

5. Sacrifice

6. Junkie

7. Psychopathy

8. Killing Time

9. Soldier On!

10. Célebutante

11. Mission To Mars

12. We’ll Be Back

13. Police Truck (Dead Kennedys cover)

14. This Planet's on Fire (Burn In Hell) (Sammy Hagar cover feat. Sammy Hagar)