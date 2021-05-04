Megadeth & Lamb of God reschedule joint tour to summer 2021

Megadeth and Lamb of God's co-headlining North American "Metal Tour of the Year" was rescheduled to summer of 2021 back in July, and now it's being pushed back again. The dates are still set to begin this summer, but in August instead of July. Trivium and In Flames are still onboard as special guests, and all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates.

This will be Dave Mustaine's first outing since beating cancer, and he says, "Can you hear that sound of armies on the march - of destruction on the horizon? That’s this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!"

Randy Blythe adds, "“It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing— by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together— I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with Lamb of God. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, & In Flames. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE..."

The tour includes shows in Wantagh, NY (September 12 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater), Holmdel, NJ (September 16 at PNC Bank Arts Center), Camden, NJ (September 15 at BB&T Pavilion), Irvine, CA (September 1 at FivePoint Amphitheatre), and more. See all dates below.

MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD: 2021 TOUR

Fri Aug 20 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 21 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Aug 22 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Aug 24 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

Wed Aug 25 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sun Aug 29 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Tue Aug 31 Reno, NV Reno Events Center

Wed Sep 01 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 02 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Sat Sep 04 Portland, OR Moda Center

Sun Sep 05 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 09 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Sat Sep 11 Danville, VA Blue Ridge Festival*

Sun Sep 12 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Mon Sep 13 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed Sep 15 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Thu Sep 16 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Sep 18 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sun Sep 19 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Mon Sep 20 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion

Wed Sep 22 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Fri Sep 24 Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 26 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Tue Sep 28 Minneapolis, MN Armory

Thu Sep 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Fri Oct 01 Laval, QC Place Bell

Sat Oct 02 Quebec City, QC Centre Videotron

*Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.