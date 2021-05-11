Megadeth respond to allegations against bassist David Ellefson

Megadeth have issued a statement following leaked allegations that bassist/co-founder David Ellefson was grooming an underage girl online, which Ellefson denied in a post on his now-private Instagram. The band writes:

We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely. As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself. As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light.

Ellefson also shared a post allegedly written by the person he was accused of grooming, which read in part, "Yes, those video calls did happen, but I was the one to initiate them and never was I underage, I was always a consenting adult. Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that. It was all consensual, I’m not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it."

Ellefson himself said, "As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family."

This story may still be developing.