Megan the Stallion reveals ‘Good News’ tracklist ft. Beyonce, SZA, DaBaby, City Girls, Popcaan, more

Megan The Stallion's official debut album, Good News, is set to be released this Friday, and she just unveiled the tracklist.

Good News is set to feature a number of big-name collaborators. She reunites with her "Cash Shit" collaborator DaBaby on "Cry Baby," the album includes the Beyonce-featuring "Savage" remix, and it also features City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and Young Thug. Check out the full tracklist below.

The record — a followup to her nine-song EP, Suga, from earlier this year — comes amidst a whirlwind of a year for the Texas-born rapper, which includes two number one hits (including "WAP" with Cardi B and the aforementioned "Savage" remix ft. Beyoncé), multiple BET awards, a powerful NY Times op-ed, and her horrific run-in with Tory Lanez in which she was shot in the foot. This week, Megan claimed that Tory offered her money to keep quiet about what happened. (He has been charged in connection to the shooting.)

Tracklist

1. Shots Fired

2. Circles

3. Cry Baby ft. DaBaby

4. Do It On The Tip ft. City Girls & Hot Girl Meg

5. Sugar Baby

6. Movie ft. Lil Durk

7. Freaky Girls ft. SZA

8. Body

9. What’s New

10. Work That

11. Intercourse ft. Popcaan and Mustard

12. Go Crazy ft. Big Sean & 2 Chainz

13. Don’t Rock Me To Sleep

14. Outside

15. Savage Remix ft. Beyoncé

16. Girls in the Hood

17. Don’t Stop ft. Young Thug

