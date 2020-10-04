Megan Thee Stallion addresses Breonna Taylor case on SNL; Chris Rock gives political monologue

The Saturday Night Live season 46 premiere was last night (10/3) with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. As you'd expect, the cold open parodied the recent presidential debate between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey), and that sketch also included an appearance by Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris who made the first of two "WAP" jokes of the night. ("'WAP' stands for 'Woman As President.'") That was followed by an impassioned, political monologue from Chris Rock.

Megan also used her first performance (of "Savage") to deliver a powerful message. She had "Protect Black Women" written on screen behind her for most of the performance, and in the middle of the song, she incorporated a Malcolm X quote and a quote of activist Tamika Mallory discussing the way Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron handled the murder of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police. "Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out negroes who sold our people into slavery," read the screen behind her, as those words (spoken by Mallory) projected over the PA. Megan herself also spoke about the treatment of Black women and men in America, and the performance ended with Megan and her dancers all standing with raised fists.

Megan also performed her new song "Don't Stop" with Young Thug, and she had a role in the "Hello" sketch, a mock rap video for a song about mask-wearing. She showed up in the "NBA Bubble" skit as well.

Elsewhere on SNL, the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater reissue figured into a sketch where a ghost from the future tried to warn a kid in 2000 about the year 2020 (the year 2000 was depicted with AOL and Enema of the State posters, and there's more Y2K-era nostalgia in the sketch's twist ending). There was also a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Kate McKinnon at the end of Weekend Update.

Watch clips from the episode below. SNL returns October 10 with host Bill Burr and musical guest Morgan Wallen, followed by host Issa Rae and musical guest Justin Bieber on October 17.