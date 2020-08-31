Megan Thee Stallion addresses shooting in freestyle & police brutality at virtual concert, won a VMA

It's been a busy weekend for Megan Thee Stallion. The unstoppable Houston rapper posted a new freestyle to Instagram in which she addressed her recent shooting (allegedly by Tory Lanez), she did an eventful virtual concert, and she took home of the VMA for Best Hip Hop Video for "Savage" (and made an appearance at the virtual ceremony to accept her award).

"Tic tac toe, I X this bitch, if a hit dog holler, I address that shit," Megan rapped in the freestyle. "Got shot two times and I ate that shit, bounced right back with a Revlon deal." Watch the full thing:

Her virtual concert on Saturday (8/29), which was produced by Live Nation and featured creative direction by choreographer Jaquel Knight, who also worked on Beyonce's Coachella performances, was a hits-filled set that included "WAP, "Savage," "Girls ini the Hood," "B.I.T.C.H.," "Cash Shit," "Big Ole Freak," Megan's verses on Young Dolph's "RNB," Moneybagg Yo's "All Dat," DaBaby's "Nasty," and more, and it also got political. Pitchfork reports:

After “Big Booty,” the stage lights went out, leaving a black backdrop reading “THIS SHIT IS EXHAUSTING” behind Meg and her dancers. A list of Black Americans injured or killed by police brutality followed—including Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, George Floyd, and Elijah McClain—before concluding with a message of “WHY IS IT SO HARD BEING BLACK IN AMERICA?” The list also included Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed by two white men in Georgia in February.

Megan posted a clip on Instagram afterwards and you can view the full setlist below. She does another virtual concert from Red Rocks Amphitheater with Lil Baby on September 2 at 10 PM ET. More info here.

In her VMA acceptance speech, Megan said, "Thank you hotties, thank you MTV... this is my second Moonman, definitely not my last."

Megan was also one of many people to pay tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away this past weekend:

Megan Thee Stallion Virtual Concert Setlist - 8/29/20

Realer Simon Says

Freak Nasty

Big Booty (Gucci Mane)

Hot Girl Summer

Pimpin

Sex Talk

RNB (Young Dolph)

Pose (Lil Uzi Vert)

Pole Dancer (Wale)

Freak (Tyga)

All Dat (Moneybagg Yo)

Nasty (DaBaby)

Big Ole Freak

Cash Shit?

B.I.T.C.H.

Girls in the Hood

WAP

Savage

