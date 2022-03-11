Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa team up on new song “Sweetest Pie” (watch the video)

Dua Lipa is currently on tour (see our pics and review of the NYC show), and next week she has a run of shows that will be opened by Megan Thee Stallion. Ahead of that, the two teamed up for a new song, "Sweetest Pie." It finds both artists doing what they do best, and it sounds like an instant hit. According to a press release, it serves as the first teaser for Megan's next album, so stay tuned for more on that. Listen and watch the Dave Meyers-directed video below.

Megan spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the collaboration:

I be seeing everybody making mashups of me and Dua songs and I'm like, "No, this sounds too good. We have to make a song." So when I hit her up about it, I was like, "Dua, I really want us to do a song, but I got to find that right beat. It has to be perfect." So I didn't just send her no any track. I waited till I had the perfect one and I feel like we both came to a mutual agreement that it was greatness. And now we got Sweetest Pie. [...] Dua is so chill. When I first saw her on Instagram, I was like, oh my gosh, I don't know what it's given. She really look kind of mean. I don't know. I didn't know how she was going to be. But when I met her, I was like, "Love, you might be my friend." She is so cool. She's so chill. She just has a really calming spirit, and she's so sweet. And anything that she really didn't like, it was such an easy tweak or an easy fix. I feel like we pretty much liked everything, but anything ... she wasn't a diva. You know what I'm saying? It was just super easy the whole time, and I really liked that about her. Because she could be a diva, but she is just so humble. We are all divas in our own right. But what I'm saying is she was just very sweet. She was very kind. And I feel like right now, everybody is not like that. So shout out to a kind person in the industry because you don't meet a lot of them.

Check out pics of Dua's recent Madison Square Garden show (by Amanda Hatfield)...