Megan Thee Stallion announces livestream concert

Megan Thee Stallion was one of 2019's biggest breakouts in hip hop, and 2020 has only been a bigger year for her career, with her great new album Suga and two No. 1 singles: the Beyonce-featuring remix of "Savage" and "WAP" with Cardi B. Obviously she can't take her new music on tour, but fortunately she'll be doing a livestreamed performance next week. It goes down Saturday, August 29 at 6 PM ET, and choreographer and dancer JaQuel Knight will be providing creative direction. Tickets to the hour-long stream are on sale now.

The announcement of this stream comes after Megan's recent Instagram Live session, where she named Tory Lanez as the person that shot her in the foot after a party in July, confirming reports from earlier this summer.

