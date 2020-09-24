Megan Thee Stallion & Chris Rock tapped for SNL season 46 premiere

As mentioned, Saturday Night Live returns for its 46th season on October 3, and they've just announced the host and musical guest, both of whom are very exciting. Chris Rock will host, and Megan Thee Stallion will perform.

Chris -- who stars as the mob boss Loy Cannon in the fourth season of Fargo, which premieres Sunday (9/27) at 9 EDT -- will be hosting for the third time. It'll be Megan's first time as the main performer, but she did join Chance the Rapper on SNL when he hosted and performed in 2019.

Megan released two No. 1 singles this year -- the Beyonce-featuring remix of "Savage" and "WAP" with Cardi B -- and she also released her great new album Suga and the equally great standalone single "Girls In The Hood."

