Megan Thee Stallion will perform on the Chris Rock-hosted Saturday Night Live season 46 premiere on Saturday (10/3), and ahead of that, she just released a new single, "Don't Stop," featuring Young Thug. The song's a banger and it comes with a video that references Alice In Wonderland and Edward Scissorhands. Watch below.

Megan and Chris Rock are also in the new SNL promo video, and you can watch that below too.

--