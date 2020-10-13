Megan Thee Stallion pens NY Times op-ed: “‘protect Black women’ should not be controversial”

After using her SNL performance to call for America to "protect Black women" and to criticize the way Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron handled the murder of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police (which Cameron then called "disgusting" in a Fox News interview), Megan has now penned a New York Times op-ed titled "Why I Speak Up for Black Women." It begins:

In the weeks leading up to the election, Black women are expected once again to deliver victory for Democratic candidates. We have gone from being unable to vote legally to a highly courted voting bloc — all in little more than a century. Despite this and despite the way so many have embraced messages about racial justice this year, Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life.

"I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man," she continues, referring to a recent incident where rapper/singer Tory Lanez reportedly shot Megan. He has since been charged and faces a possible sentence of nearly 23 years in state prison.

"My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted." She adds that the issues women face in these types of situations are "even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters."

Megan also addressed her SNL performance:

I recently used the stage at “Saturday Night Live” to harshly rebuke Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, for his appalling conduct in denying Breonna Taylor and her family justice. I anticipated some backlash: Anyone who follows the lead of Congressman John Lewis, the late civil rights giant, and makes “good trouble, necessary trouble,” runs the risk of being attacked by those comfortable with the status quo. But you know what? I’m not afraid of criticism. We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticize elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase “Protect Black women” is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.

She also touches on the way women's and especially Black women's bodies are discussed on social media and in the workplace, women being pitted against each other in the male-dominated hip hop ecosystem, and achievements by Black women that are overlooked in public school curriculums. "My hope is that Kamala Harris’s candidacy for vice president will usher in an era where Black women in 2020 are no longer 'making history' for achieving things that should have been accomplished decades ago," she adds at one point.

