Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers & more playing virtual Red Rocks shows

Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater has been hosting some socially distanced, limited capacity events this summer, including drive-in movies and orchestral performances. Now there are three more shows happening at Red Rocks, with audiences that are entirely virtual. The Red Rocks Unpaused series streams on September 1, 2, and 3 at 10 PM ET, with sets from Phoebe Bridgers and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats (night one), Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby (night two), and Brett Young and Sam Hunt (night three).

They're promising something called a "cheer-o-meter":

Has 2020 made you feel like screaming? Well, now’s your chance! Yell into your laptop or phone mic, and by the time it travels through our air waves, it’ll turn into cheers that your favorite artists can hear all the way at Red Rocks. Too bad it won’t change the lighting, too ... Psyche, it will!

They also say you'll be able to "vote with your fellow audience members on what happens next" at the show to display pyrotechnics or animations, and to choose each artist's encore song.