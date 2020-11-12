Megan Thee Stallion releasing new album ‘Good News’ next week

Megan Thee Stallion has announced a new album, Good News, and there won't be a long wait for it: it's due out next week, on November 20. It’s billed as her first proper album, though she’s released several other projects, including this year’s Suga, last year’s Fever (which we named one of the best albums of 2019), her 2018 breakthrough Tina Snow, and more. The tracklisting is still to be announced, but you can see the cover art below.

The release of Good News is the cap on what's been a very eventful year for Megan, that included not one but two number one hits ("WAP" with Cardi B and the "Savage" remix with Beyonce), winning multiple BET awards (including for hip-hop artist of the year), giving a powerful performance on SNL, penning a NY Times op-ed titled "Why I Speak Up for Black Women," and more. Megan also sadly suffered a foot wound after being shot in the foot. Tory Lanez was charged in connection to the shooting.

Megan put out two singles after releasing Suga, "Girls In The Hood" and "Don't Stop" (ft. Young Thug). No word yet if those will be on Good News, but stay tuned and watch the videos for both below.

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.