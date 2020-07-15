Megan Thee Stallion says her injury was from gunshot wounds not glass, underwent surgery

Earlier this week, it was reported that Tory Lanez was arrested for having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and that Megan Thee Stallion was in the car with him and hospitalized for a foot injury that was believed to be from broken glass. Megan has now cleared up her side of the story and provided more details in an Instagram post.

"The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she adds. "I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

In TMZ's original story, it was reported that police responded to a "disturbance" around 4:30 AM, and when officers arrived, "witnesses reported people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air ... and the vehicle took off."

Tory Lanez reportedly posted $35,000 bail and was released on Sunday. His next court date is Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

This story may still be developing. See Megan's full post below.