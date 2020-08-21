Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez shot her; Lanez could face charges

In July, it was reported by Page Six that the shooter behind Megan Thee Stallion's gunshot wound was Tory Lanez, who was arrested for having a concealed firearm in vehicle (and released on bail). Megan had not previously named anyone as the shooter, but XXL reports that Megan has now said during an Instagram Live session on Thursday (8/20) that Tory was indeed the person who shot her:

Y'all hoes so worried ’bout it. Yes, this n**** Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really fuckin’ dragging it. Muthafuckas talkin’ ‘bout I hit this n****. I never hit you. Muthafuckas was like, 'Oh she mad ’cause he was tryna fuck with Kylie.' No I wasn't. You dry shot me. Everybody in the car...it's only four muthafuckas in the car. Me, you, my homegirl and yo security. Everybody in the car arguing. I'm in the front seat, this n**** in the backseat. I get out the car, I'm done arguing. I don't wanna argue no more. I get out. I'm walking away. This n****, from out the backseat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me. I ain't get cut by no glass.

Megan also explains why she didn't tell the police that there was a gun in the car or that Tory shot her:

When the police came because the neighbors called the police. This did not happen at Kylie's house. This happened damn near back at the house I was staying at. I was just tryna get home. I was five minutes away from my spot. The police come. I'm scared. All this shit going on with the police. The police is shooting muthafuckas for anything. The police was literally killing Black people for no muthafuckin’ reason. Soon as the police tell us all get out the muthafuckin’ car, the police is really aggressive. You think I'm ’bout to tell the police that we, n****s, us Black people, got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the laws that we got a gun in the car, so they can shoot all of us up? n****, I'm scared. It's a helicopter over us and some mo shit. Why the fuck would I tell the laws somebody got a gun in the car and this n**** shot me? So I can get shot, you can get shot, she can get shot?

Megan also tweeted this:

Los Angeles District Attorney’ spokesperson Richardo Santiago also told Billboard that the LADA are considering whether or not to file charges against Lanez, and that "they have asked law enforcement to provide a further investigation before they make the decision whether or not to file felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm charges."

Earlier this week, Megan shared a photo of her gunshot wound and a statement about her recovery. Stay tuned for any further updates.