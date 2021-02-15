Megan Thee Stallion shares new single “Southside Forever Freestyle” for her 26th birthday

Megan Thee Stallion turned 26 today and she's celebrating with a gift for us in the form of new single "Southside Forever Freestyle." Juicy J produced the track and that's him DJing in the music video which was directed by Mike Ho. Watch that below. Happy Birthday, Megan!

Recently, Megan released a collab with Bobby Sessions, "I'm a King," which is from Eddie Murphy's upcoming sequel to Coming to America. She released her great debut album, Good News, last year.