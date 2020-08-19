Megan Thee Stallion shares photo of gunshot wound & new statement on shooting

Megan Thee Stallion may be riding high off having the No. 1 song in America with her Cardi B collaboration "WAP," but she's also still recovering after having been shot in the foot during an incident that also involved Tory Lanez. She shared a photo of the gunshot wound and posted a new statement about her recovery, which reads:

Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up... I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y’all upset that I can walk ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1... I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.

You can see the photo below.

Before "WAP," Megan released her own great new album Suga, home of "Savage," which later got a chart-topping remix featuring Beyonce.