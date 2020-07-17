Megan Thee Stallion shares statement on shooting: “I’m real life hurt and traumatized”

Megan Thee Stallion, who is currently recovering from surgery after she was shot in the foot on Sunday (allegedly by Tory Lanez), has released a new short statement on Twitter about the incident. "Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," she writes. "It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized."

Lanez, who is out on bail after being arrested for having a concealed weapon in his car on Sunday, is not officially a suspect but the LAPD are still investigating according to The New York Post's Page Six.

See Megan's tweet below: