Megan Thee Stallion takes shots at conservative politician trolls with new song & video “Thot Shit”

Megan Thee Stallion has returned with a new song, "Thot Shit." It sounds like an instant hit, and it comes with a video that takes shots at "an uptight politician who is terrified of women owning their sexuality." "No matter where he goes, the office, a diner, his bathtub, he is never safe from the Hot Girls and their Thot Shit antics during Hot Girl Summer," the description reads. It's very badass, especially following the right wing reactions to "WAP." Check it out below.