Megan Thee Stallion talks more about shooting, surgery & recovery in new video

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about the shooting she was wounded in on July 12, an incident where Tory Lanez was arrested on concealed gun charges. “I see a lot of people painting fake ass narratives and making up stories and all this other wack ass shit, but I also see a lot of people being very supportive and sending prayers and I just really appreciate that,” Megan said in an Instagram Live video (via Pitchfork). “I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out, get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary.”

“I didn’t think I was gonna cry," Megan said, wiping away tears. "But yeah I had to get surgery, it was super scary, it was just the worst experience of my life, and it’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about and it’s nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

She went on to say she was lucky. “Thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones, they didn’t break tendons. I know my mama and my daddy and my granny had to be lookin’ out for me with that one, because where the bullets hit at, they missed everything, but the motherfuckers was in there." She added that her silence since the shooting was "not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak," noting that she'd been "taking some time to myself" which "has definitely made me realize how to move forward and protect my energy."

"I'm so nice...imagine being 25, and you don't have both of your parents. My momma was my best friend, I'm still not really over that. You fill that space with people you think is making you happy," she said welling up again. "I was moving too fast. I thought I was ready to be around a bunch of motherfuckers, I thought I was ready to give people good energy and that people were ready to give good energy to me...thank God for the people that are actually here for me."

Megan also addressed the reaction to the shooting, saying “I ain’t never seen so many grown ass motherfuckin’ men chime in some shit that wasn’t they motherfuckin’ business in the first motherfuckin’ place. What if your motherfuckin’ sister got shot? What if your motherfuckin’ girlfriend got shot? What if your motherfuckin’ best friend got shot? Would you be crackin’ jokes then?”

She wrapped things up with, “I just want y’all to know a bitch is alive and well and strong as fuck, and ready to get back to my regular programming with my own hot girl shit."

You can watch the whole video below.